Customs begins recruitment of 3,200 officers, men

The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) retired Col. Hameed Ali said the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has opened its portal for the recruitment of 3,200 officers and men to fill existing vacancies.

Col. Ali, represented by the acting Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), Human Resources Development, Sanusi Umar, disclosed this during a briefing at the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the recruitment exercise got the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and is in compliance with requirements of the Federal character Commission (FCC).

“We are actively engaged with the commission to ensure that the process will earn a certificate of compliance on merit,” he said.

He said the recruitment will be conducted to fill 800 spaces in the Support Staff for Superintendent Cadre category, while the 2,400 space will go for Customs Inspector and Customs Assistant Cadre in the General Duty category.

He said a portal for applications has been created as a sub-domain of the NCS website (vacancy.customs.gov.ng) and will be opened for three weeks.

NCS said, “We are determined to conduct an exercise that is credible, fair and transparent.”

It warned members of the public to beware of fraudsters and criminals who may be operating illegal sites and portals. “I want to reiterate that the portal for this exercise can only be accessed through the official service website where NO FEES will be demanded,” Ali said.