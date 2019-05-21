Cultists kill 15, abdcut 7 in Rivers

No fewer that 15 people have been killed in Kono Boue in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State by suspected cultists.

The invading cultists numbering over 20 stormed the area in the early hours of Sunday shooting sporadically and burning houses.

It was gathered that about seven other persons were also abducted in the operation which lasted for several minutes.

Locals who spoke to our correspondent said that the assailants shot at anything that moved, adding that they moved from house to house, killing anyone they could find.

This comes days after the police command in Rivers State said it made remarkable progress in tackling insecurity in the state.

There was a significant drop in the killings in May which reached a fever-pitch high in April.

Although there have been clashes between Kono Buoe and neighbouring Gbam Buoe, the reason for the Sunday killings was not immediately ascertained.

The Police is yet to comment on the development.