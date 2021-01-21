Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time leading scorer in football history

Juventus and Portugal forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has become the all-time top goalscorer in football, after scoring against Napoli in the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo was expected to hit the landmark against Inter Milan on Sunday.

He had edged closer to history by scoring against Sassuolo last week to level the record. But he failed to get on the scoresheet in the 2-0 defeat.

Instead, Ronaldo waited for the big occasion in the Italian Super Cup and duly delievered against Gennaro Gattuso’s men, as he found the back of the net in the 64th minute.

A corner was swung over and Napoli fluffed their lines, leaving Ronaldo with the perfect opportunity to thump into the net left-footed.

That effort moved him above Josef Bican – with the Austrian-Czech striker scoring 759 goals between 1931 and 1955.

Ronaldo now has 760 goals in his storied career and only his eternal rival Lionel Messi looks capable of surpassing his record.

The Barcelona and Argentina superstar has 715 career goals for club and country but has played just under 150 games fewer so far and, being two years Ronaldo’s junior, has time on his side.