To ensure the sex is great, one needs to apply the grease.

We take a look at what other lubricants can you use in order to enjoy your sex:

Creative lubricants you can use during sex

Did you know that the Aloe Vera Oil you tend to use for your skin can also be used as a lubricant during sex?

Aloe is already known to be incredibly gentle and neutral on all skin types, so it’s also safe to use around your punani.

You just need to make sure the content is 100% pure aloe vera, and contains no sugars or artificial ingredients

Egg White

Now this left me scrambled up mentally, yet it also left me boiled up with excitement.

According to obstetrical nurse Maureen Stephens, applying egg whites to the private parts specifically for fertility purposes “is safe and comes with no side effects.”

Additionally, many women in homeopathic circles believe in the stuff, and use it not only for lube but also for conceiving, since apparently it’s good for making sure the sperm goes where it needs to go. Now this sounds like an “eggcelent”

Natural oils

According to sex therapist Brier Jirka, some vegetable and mineral oils like avocado, coconut, and olive oil can be used as personal lubricant.

They can be great for clitoral stimulation and vulvar massage, or some quality alone time, but keep them far away from your condoms (it could make them break).

Natural oils are great, not only because rubbing oil over your body feels so damn good, but because it lasts way longer than water-based lubricants. “If it’s organic, then it’s good,” Levine says, “So as latex is not a factor