Cracks in nPDP as faction rejects 7-day ultimatum to Buhari

There is division in the camp of the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013.

The bloc, known then as the new PDP (nPDP), helped in dislodging the PDP from its 16-year rule in the 2015 general elections.

They teamed up with the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), to form APC.

But last week, Kawu Baraje, Chairman of the nPDP, listed some grievances of the group and demanded an urgent meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a letter he co-signed with Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the nPDP leaders requested to meet the President Muhammadu Buhari within seven days.

Oyinlola resigned his membership of the APC less than 24 hours after the letter was submitted at the APC headquarters in Abuja and relinquished his position as chairman of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The nPDP did not state its next line of action if the meeting with the president fail to hold.

Buhari has been silent on the petition.

Their letter had generated reactions across the country, with Uche Secondus, Chairman of the PDP, saying his party would reach out to the aggrieved nPDP leaders.

However, things took a new turn on Monday when a splinter group of the nPDP dissociated itself from Baraje faction.

The splinter group led by Abdullahi Adamu, a senator from Nasarawa State, also refuted alleged marginalisation of nPDP members, saying the APC had been magnanimous in the distribution of positions and offices to the various blocs that coalesced to form the ruling party.

Addressing a press conference at the party secretariat in Abuja on Monday, Adamu picked holes in the petition of Baraje.

He recalled that the last meeting of the nPDP was held in 2014.

Adamu stated, “Since then, no meeting has been called. Where did Alhaji Baraje and Col. Olagunsoye Oyinlola (retd.) obtain the alleged resolution to write the said letter? When and where was the meeting held? Who are those that attended the meeting?”

Adamu described Baraje and Oyinlola’s ultimatum given to the APC to address their grievances as a dangerous joke taken too far.

The former Nasarawa State governor dismissed Oyinlola’s letter as full of contradictions, false assertions and misrepresentations.

He stated that the nPDP is adequately represented in the executive, legislature and judiciary.

He enumerated the key appointments of stake holders of the nPDP as follows: Bukola Saraki, Senate President; Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Adamu Aliero; Chairman Senate Committee on Customs; Aliyu Wamako, Chairman, Senate Committee on Education; Rabiu Kwankwaso, Chairman, Senate Committee on National Planning; and Danjuma Goje, Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation.

Others are Abdulaziz Nyako, Chairman Senate Committee on Special Duties; Andrew Uchendu, Vice-chairman of a Senate Committee; Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto state; Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor Kano state; Abdulfatah Ahmed,- Governor of Kwara state; Jibrilla Bindow, Governor Adamawa; Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi; and Baraje, whom he listed as a board chairman.