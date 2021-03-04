Cows hit the gym!

It used to be a park, but since lockdown started the park has turned into a grazing area for cattle.

Residents of Imbali unit 2 in Pietermaritzburg said the park is their outdoor gym, but no one is maintaining the area.

They were happy when the municipality put up gym equipment but now it’s useless.





Nobuhle Mhlongo (33) has never used the park but her kids did.

“I told them not to go there anymore because they’ll get bitten by snakes,” she said.





“And I fear that the cows will end up attacking them. I heard that cows don’t like to be disturbed.”

A gogo who lives opposite the park said municipal workers last came a year ago. Cows graze at the gym park in Pietermaritzburg. Photo by Mbali Dlungwana

“The park has been maintained by a neighbour, but I think he’s tired and has given up,” said gogo.

A 12-year-old boy, who was playing in park with his five-year-old brother, said they still come to the park because they don’t have toys.

“We like to exercise but we’re afraid that we’ll see frogs,” he said.

Councillor Siphiwe Ndawonde said he’s aware of the problem and has reported it to the relevant department.

“I think the problem is that the municipality is under administration. There’s no money,” said Ndawonde.

He said it wasn’t only the park that wasn’t maintained.

Municipal spokeswoman Thobeka Mafumbatha said she’d check if the matter was reported to the relevant department.

“Yes, there are some issues we’re facing. But we’ll look into the matter,” said Mafumbatha.