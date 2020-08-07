COVID-19 Violation: Court fines Naira Marley N200,000

Music star, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has been fined N200,000 by an Abuja mobile court for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The FCT Administration filed a four-count charge against him for hosting a concert in Abuja, in clear violation of COVID-19 directives.

Magistrate Idayat Akanni who presided over the court session on Friday handed down the fine of the Lagos-based musician after he pleaded guilty to the charges filed against him.

The concert at the Jabi Lake Mall elicited public outcry with many who attended breaking protocols at the peak of the pandemic.

Naira Marley is said to have flown in a chartered plane meant for a Lagos judge to the Federal Capital Territory for the concert which was held on June 13.