COVID-19: President Buhari to address Nigerians on Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Monday, even as the first phase of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown comes to an end.

This is according to Aliyu Sani, the national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Mr. Aliyu made this disclosure on Sunday when he appeared on Channels Television.

When asked if the PTF is thinking of taking a different direction seeing that many Nigerians have been flouting guidelines for the ease of lockdown, the task force coordinator noted that the President is the only one who can decide on whether or not the country should go ahead with the second phase of lockdown ease.

He said the task force has been reviewing and monitoring quite closely, stressing that there are some concerns in terms of the implementation.

Mr Aliyu added that recommendations have been made to the President and everyone will have to wait for his decision on Monday.