COVID-19: Presidency warns of second lockdown

The Presidency has warned that a fresh lockdown is possible unless Nigerians comply with COVID-19 safety measures.

A presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Sunday, said “while President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is most reluctant to lock down the country and continues to emphasize non-pharmaceutical measures, the only way to avert lockdowns is to observe these measures as put in place by the Presidential Task Force.

“Nigerians must always have it in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is not only a threat to the health of the population but it is equally so to the national economy, and to every aspect of our everyday life.”

He said Buhari introduced the Executive Order that made mask-wearing and observation of social distancing in the public mandatory with the best of intentions and not with any motive to punish citizens.