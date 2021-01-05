COVID-19: No lockdown for now, says FG

The Federal Government says the economic and social implications may make it difficult for it to impose another lock-down in the country.

It also said that from just two national reference laboratories, Nigeria now has over 100 public and private laboratories across all the states for the testing of Covid-19.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who addressed newsmen in Lagos on Monday, however, urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to all Covid-19 protocols laid down by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

He said: “I don’t think there is anywhere the Federal Government said it will impose another lock-down.

However, the Federal Government is not happy that Nigerians are not observing all the Covid-19 protocols like washing of hands and wearing of face masks.

The Federal Government is aware of the economic and social implications of having another lock-down. The Federal Government will, however, urge Nigerians to follow all the Covid-19 protocols.”

Nigeria increases testing labs to 100

He added: “From just two national reference laboratories for the testing of COVID-19, we now have over 100 laboratories, public and private, across all the states of the federation.

“Treatment centres were also built, in collaboration with the states and the private sector (CA-COVID), across the country to isolate and treat cases of Covid-19, while the Federal Government, through the Sustainable Production Pillar of the PTF, has been encouraging local manufacturing companies to embark on the production of consumables such as face masks, ventilators, hand sanitizers and face shields.

“To mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the economy across all levels, the Federal Government unveiled the Economic Sustainability Plan to support families, small and medium enterprises and the manufacturing sector, among others.”