COVID-19: China bans non-Chinese arrivals from Nigeria

China has temporarily suspended issuing entry visa for Nigerians and non-Chinese nationals into its territory and cited COVID-19 as reason.

The Asian tiger said on Thursday that its embassy will no longer issue certified health declaration form for non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria.

In a public notice announced on the Chinese Embassy’s website, the authorities explained that the suspension was a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of COVID-19.

The announcement noted that holders of diplomatic passports, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected by the regulation, adding that the measures will be reviewed in accordance with the “evolving situation”.

Accordingly, the notice said the Chinese embassy will no longer issue certified health declaration form for non-Chinese nationals in the country.

Part of the statement read, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement.

“Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate.

“Entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visas issued after November 3, 2020, will not be affected.”

“The above-mentioned measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly,” the statement said.

Daily Trust could not confirm whether the decision taken on Nigerians had been taken in other countries but some citizens spoken to voice out their reservations on the action.

They wondered why Chinese authorities would restrict Nigerians from traveling under the guise of stemming COVID- 19 infection but allowed its citizens to go home if they so wished.

Our correspondents report that hundreds of thousands of Nigerians travel to China yearly for various purposes including business, studies and tourism.

Checks revealed that there has not been a serious upsurge of COVID- 19 infections in Nigeria even as both the federal and state governments have lifted restrictions on travel, opened up schools and business among other reliefs.

As of November 5, Nigeria’s coronavirus cases stood at 63,328; death, 1,155 and recoveries 59,675.