Nigeria has recorded two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, driving the number of cases up to 44.

As at 6:25pm on Tuesday, March 24, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 2 new cases.

The two new cases involve individuals who have travel history to Germany and the UK. The two cases are: one in FCT and the other one in Bauchi.

At the moment, two persons have been discharged while one death has been recorded so far.