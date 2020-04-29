BREAKING NEWS
09:23
COVID-19: LASG Taskforce shuts down party, arrests guests at Abule-Egba

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Tony Allen dead, Afrobeat star dies at 79
Tony Allen dead, Afrobeat star dies at 79

Tony Allen dead, Afrobeat star dies at 79

May 01, 2020
Tinubu consoles MC Oluomo over mother’s death
Tinubu consoles MC Oluomo over mother’s death

Tinubu consoles MC Oluomo over mother’s death

May 01, 2020
MC Oluomo shed tears as he buries his mum (photos)
MC Oluomo shed tears as he buries his mum (photos)

MC Oluomo shed tears as he buries his mum (photos)

April 30, 2020

Follow Us on Twitter

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 278 other subscribers

Copyright © 2015, All Rights Reserved. NewsDay