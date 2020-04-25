COVID-19: Lagos shortens deadline for claiming dead

As Lagos deals with a mounting coronavirus death toll and dwindling morgue space, the state government has shortened the amount of time it will hold unclaimed remains before they are buried in a mass grave.

lagos has led the other states in terms of number of positive cases, and as of Friday evening had 670 confirmed cases of #COVID19.

Addressing a media briefing alongside other top government officials, Gov Babajide Sanwo-Ou on Saturday said he has given an order that families who have corpses of loved ones in government mortuaries should pick the bodies for funeral in the next 14 days so as to decongest the facilities.

Recall that for about four weeks there have been no funerals in Lagos due to the Lent period and restrictions occasioned by #COVID19.

” If we are unable to see a decongestion of the mortuaries across the State in the next two weeks, the Lagos State Government will be compelled to carry out mass burials to achieve this. We do not want to be forced to do this, which is why we are asking for your cooperation in this regard.”