COVID-19: Lagos running out of beds at isolation centres

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, yesterday said with the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state, only moderate to severe cases will be managed at the isolation centers while asymptomatic and mild cases will be managed at home.

He advised residents aged between 60 and 70 years to avoid worship centers as they are more likely to develop severe COVID-19 complications.

He said based on the pattern of the COVID-19 infection, people over 60 years are vulnerable and should worship at home or online.

He further said, those with pre-existing medical conditions including diabetes and hypertension, should not visit worship centers to reduce the chances of contact with infected persons.

In a chat with journalists yesterday, Abayomi said modalities for the community based/home-based care would be defined as to who qualifies to be managed at home and who will be managed at the isolation facility.

He noted that if Lagos continues to record over 200 to 300 positive cases daily, in two to three weeks, it would run out of beds in isolation centers.

He said the community/home-based management will be introduced to reserve the isolation center for the critically ill. He disclosed plans to increase the capacity of daily testing from 1,000 to 2,000/3,000. He said Lagos has so far done over 22,000 tests.