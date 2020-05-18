COVID-19: Kano slashes political office holders salary by 50%

Political office holders in Kano state will henceforth receive half salary says Governor Abbdullahi Ganduje.

The move is due to shortfalls in the federation account and the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) which was affected by the economic challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Ganduje in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Abba Anwar, said political office holders in Kano state will receive half salary with immediate effect from May 2020.

Ganduje said the state has found it necessary to slash the salaries of all political office holders by 50 per cent due to shortfall of the price of oil in the global market which affects world economy and eventually causes serious shortfall in the federation account.