COVID-19: Governors to discuss inter-state lockdown, palliatives

Governors of the 36 states will meet on Wednesday to get an update on the lockdown and see whether or not the palliatives have made any impact on the citizenry.

The governors will also discuss the NCDC Bill 2020 among other matters, apart from taking a critical look at the nation’s economic sustainability plan, post COVID-19.

The spokesperson to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the 8th teleconference meeting since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic was to review the situation in the various states in the country and find paths for a quick way out of the effects of the pandemic for the country.

Bello-Barkindo said an invitation from the Director General of the NGF, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru to the governors listed the issues to be discussed at the meeting including an update from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, a new initiative code-named CACOVID – Volunteer Health Workers Support Scheme to States, which includes a consideration for a CACOVID – Healthcare Training Proposal among others.