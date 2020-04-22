COVID-19: Governors meet in Abuja

Governors of the 36 states of the federation are to meet in Abuja on Wednesday under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

On the agenda of the meeting taking place at the national secretariat of the forum in Maitama, Abuja are updates on the novel Cronavirus cases in the country and the crash in oil price.

The governors might take decisions on how they would run their budgets, especially with regards to payment of salaries, considering the crash in oil prices, which will lead to lower revenues or allocations from the Federal Government.