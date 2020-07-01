COVID-19: Governor Fayemi reopens football viewing centres in Ekiti

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has announced the reopening of football viewing centres across the state.

Fayemi who stated this in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday said social distancing of six feet must be observed and hand washing, as well as the use of face masks, are compulsory in all football viewing centres.

He added that the gathering at the centres must not exceed 20 people at a time.

The governor explained that a Task Force will go round to assess the level of compliance, adding that any centre that violates the laid down protocols will be shut down and the owner prosecuted.

Fayemi also revealed that preparations are in top gear to ensure that pupils and students return to schools from July 20 as recommended by stakeholders in the education sector.

The governor disclosed that school resumption from July 20 will be in phases starting with students in terminal classes (SS3, JSS3 and Primary 6) in order to prepare for their exams while other classes will be gradually absorbed as schools meet all requirements to accommodate them.