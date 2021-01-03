COVID-19: GL 14 workers and below to remain at home till Jan. 18 – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has extended the stay-at- home order for all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to Monday, 18th January, 2021 to stem the tide of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola noted that the directive excludes staff on essential duty as well as First Responders, urging all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued adherence to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the State of the pandemic.

Muri-Okunola also urged all staff to join the virtual Y2021 First Work Day Prayer for all Public Servants in the State via Zoom platform with Meeting ID: 857 4418 2571; Password: 100200 from 7.45a.m on Monday, 4th January, 2021.

While maintaining that the service will hold online due to COVID-19, the HoS wished all staff a prosperous and fulfilling new year.