COVID-19: Ganduje slashes Kano workers’ salaries

Kano state civil servants have cried out over what they termed an unannounced, arbitrary slash in their May salaries.

Civil servants in the state discovered the slash in their May salaries moments after they began to receive their monthly salary payment alerts.

A civil servant with one of the state’s ministries (name witheld), said the entire civil service in the state has been plunged into confusion as their May salary was slashed without prior notice.

According to him, workers of his grade level lost between N10, 300 to N12, 200 depending on one’s luck.

Another civil servant with the ministry for local government, said his May salary came with a slash of N7, 600, stressing that there are many workers affected by the arbitrary deduction.

He added that he wasn’t expecting any cut in his salary as the government had already assured workers in the state that it will only slash political office holders’ salaries and not that of the civil servants.

The state government had recently announced through the state governor’s press secretary, Malam Abba Anwar that, political office holders will henceforth receive half salaries due to shortfall in monthly subventions from the federation account and collapse in the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) as a result of economic challenges occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.