COVID-19: Fears of surge over Christmas, New Year rush

With new Covid-19 cases rising to a record 1,584 on Friday, the highest across the country in 10 months, there are now fears of a possible surge arising from unrestrained interactions during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Activities are on the rise at markets and shopping malls, according to our correspondents, while traffic is also increasing on the highways as a result of people travelling to their hometowns for the festivals.

Although the federal government has repeatedly said it has no immediate plan to impose restrictions because of the rising cases of Covid-19, some foreign countries are not ruling out new measures to stop the surge.

Scientists say the Omicron variant spreads quickly everywhere it lands.

The World Health Organization (WHO) advised people to exercise caution during the holiday season, especially during the Christmas season, and warned that the Omicron coronavirus variant has already been reported in 89 countries.

It said the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission.

Vehicular movement from other parts of the country to the South-East has been particularly heavy in the last one week despite the security challenge in the area.

One of our correspondents who monitored buying and selling at the popular Oshodi market in Lagos yesterday observed that only about one person out of 10 wore a face mask.

Social distancing appeared to mean nothing to the people, many of whom came for Christmas and New Year shopping.

The various markets in the commercial city of Aba, Abia State have also been recording large turnout of buyers ahead of Christmas and New Year.

Major roads such as Port Harcourt Road off Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, Faulks off Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, Tonimas Junction off Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, Chima Nwafor/MCCJjunction off Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, Osisioma Junction off Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, Ikot Ekpene and Azumini leading into the heart of the economic town have also been busy despite their deplorable conditions.

Social gatherings, including parties, are no different and there are fears that nothing is likely to change in this regard during the coming festivities.

Notwithstanding, the federal government has urged Nigerians who are yet to take the COVID-19 booster doses to do so to enable them have extra-protection against COVID-19, especially the Omicron variant.

The administration of booster doses started on December 10, 2021 but only those from 18 years and above, and those who must have received their second dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or Moderna at least 6 months ago are qualified for it.

However, for Johnson & Johnson booster doses, a time interval of two months or more is required.

It however stressed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not to be used as a booster for individuals who have taken AstraZeneca vaccine as first and second doses. Only Pfizer can be used as a booster for those that have taken AstraZeneca vaccine as first and second doses.