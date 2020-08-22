COVID-19: El-Rufai lifts ban on daily prayers, church services

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El’rufai has lifted the ban on daily prayers and church services in places of worship across the state.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the state governor, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, noted that the decision was taken on the recommendation of the state’s COVID-19 task force.

The statement said that the health protocols to be observed were captured in the FORWARD campaign, which includes; “wearing facemasks, observing physical distancing, practising respiratory hygiene, washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, remaining indoors as much as possible and eating immune-boosting Diets.”

The government had imposed restrictions on all forms of congregational worship on 26th March 2020 as part of the state government’s COVID-19 containment strategy.

These restrictions have been gradually relaxed, starting with Sunday services in churches and Jumaat prayers.

Adekeye pointed out that “as more offices, businesses, markets and places of worship open, the government appeals to citizens to maintain utmost vigilance because COVID-19 has not closed.

“As people pursue their livelihoods, they should practise the personal responsibility obligations outlined in the FORWARD campaign to protect themselves and their families,” he said.

The government warned that “places of worship that persistently fail to comply with the guidelines may be closed to protect the worshippers and the public.”

The statement further said that the Bureau of Interfaith Matters will continue to engage leaders of faith on compliance with the guidelines for safe resumption of daily prayers and services.