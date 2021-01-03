COVID-19 can’t stop me from laying hands on the sick – Adeboye

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday said social distancing occasioned by COVID-19 cannot stop him from laying hands on the sick to be healed.

He also said fear of COVID-19 is killing people very fast, urging them not to be afraid.

“What is killing people most is fear. There is fear in the air. Fear is a killer. Some people will die of hypertension because they are afraid. Coronavirus may not come near them at all, but fear can kill them,” he said.

Speaking at the Church’s special thanksgiving service on Sunday, at the church’s Headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos, Adeboye also wondered if COVID-19 virus attacked people only in the night while recalling government directives in some states that churches should not hold cross overnight.

According to him, “nobody is yet to tell us coronavirus attacks people in the night because I find it funny that there was a directive that we should not hold cross-over night. When the directive came that we should not exceed 10 pm, I wonder what kind of cross over is that. That will be cross over to 2020. So that is why we decided to encourage people to stay at home and do the cross over there.”

The cleric said government was doing a great job in curtailing the virus, but said “when you ask a man to do a job only God can do, don’t blame him if he makes mistakes. When I heard they closed down some restaurants, I was wondering. What about those of us who go to buka (roadside eateries) how many bukas are you going to close? What are you going to do about people like me who eat boli. (roasted plantain)’

The man of God urged members of the church not to be afraid and that at the same time, they should not be careless, but wear their face mask.

“We are particular about hygiene. Keep watching your hands. Do social distancing as much as possible. Obey the government. Wash your hands,” he said.

Adeboye said he would not allow social distancing to stop him from laying hands on the sick, adding that “The Lord told me loud and clear RCCG is my Church I can take care of my own. I will not be afraid. My God will take care of me.”

He told Christians to be grateful to God for what he has done so he could do more, saying that if they were ungrateful, he could withdraw what he has done.

“Sooner or later you will need God again so be grateful,” he said.

Adeboye added that Samson in the Bible did not spare time to thank God after many of his battles but that the children of Israel gave God praise when God gave them victory over their enemies at the red sea such that when they got to Marah, God turned the bitter water to sweetness.