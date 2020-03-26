COVID-19: Buhari resumes work after testing negative

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday resumed work after isolating himself for about 24 hours as a result of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic that has hit some staff of State House.

President Buhari was tested of the dreaded virus on Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC when the news of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari of testing positive broke out, but on Tuesday, it was reported that the result of the President”s test was negative.

Before then he had self-isolated himself in compliance with the NCDC directive.

It was reliably gathered that the nation’s seat of power was nearly deserted except critical staff on essential services, mostly the security operatives.

According to the Presidency source, President Buhari was in his office working but no government functionary came for the usual briefing.

Although the source did not disclose the time President Buhari resumed at work, he said the number one citizen was in the office at about 2.30 pm when the inquiry was made.