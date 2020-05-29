COVID-19: Buhari insists Africa’s debts must be cancelled

President Muhammadu Buhari has again called on developed countries and international financial institutions to cancel the debts of “needy countries” especially in Africa to enable them reverse the devastations of COVID-19 to the human race.

President Buhari made the call on Thursday in a virtual meeting tagged: “High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond”, convened by Canada, Jamaica and the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

A statement issued Thursday by Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, said more than 50 Heads of State and Government as well as heads of international organisations participated in the meeting.

The President, who said global solidarity was the hope for humanity, implored major nations to provide free additional resources through an international consensus to assist poor countries fight the coronavirus pandemic.

He cautioned major nations against adopting a “me first” and “every man for himself” attitude, warning that the consequences for all in the 21st century can only be imagined.