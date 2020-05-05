COVID-19: BUA Group donates 5 ambulances, 20 Hilux vehicles to Kano

The Chairman of BUA Foundation, Alhaji Abdussamad Rabi’u, on Monday donated five ambulances and 20 Hillux Vans to the Kano Government as his contribution to the containment of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Alhaji Abdulmasad, who is also the Chairman of the BUA Group, was represented by a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr Aliyu Hong.

Hong who presented the cars to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje at Government House in Kano, also commiserated with the government and people of the state over the challenges the state was facing. ”I am representing the Chairman and Founder of the BUA Group. He asked me to commiserate with the Kano State Governor and the people of Kano, over the challenges the state is currently facing.

”He would have been here, but he was held down in Lagos by tight schedules and restriction of movement,” he said. The Chairman said the BUA Foundation would make donation of N2 billion available as soon as a COVID-19 related project that the money would be spent on was identified.

Responding, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje described the donations as timely and impressive. “Our two illustrious sons of the soil (Dangote and Abdulsamad) decided to shower us with equipment to fight the deadly disease in the state. ”Yesterday, Dangote donated a Mobile Test Centre which is designed to produce 400 samples per day. ”This will improve our testing capacity.

Today, the BUA Group owned by another son of the soil, gave us five ambulances, 20 vehicles and a promised to execute N2 billion project. Ganduje commended BUA for the gesture and promised to use the vehicles for the purpose intended.

He urged other wealthy individuals and organisations to emulate them. Ganduje also revealed that plans had been concluded to open 100 collection centres within the eight metropolitan Local Government Areas, while the 36 other Local Government Areas would get one collection centre each.

He said the state was also considering a house-to-house collection of samples, to ensure that residents adequately get tested against the disease.

The governor further stated that the vehicles would facilitate contact tracing and evacuation of patients and other follow ups. He also received a donation of 5,000 test kits and other items from the Floor Mills of Nigeria PLC.

The representative of the company, Alhaji Rabiu Gwarzo, also promised to provide ventilators to the state next week. The Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) also donated 100 cartons of hand sanitizers produced by the Chemistry Department of the institution, to the state