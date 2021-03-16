Covenant University lecturer arrested over rape of teenage student

The Police have arrested a lecturer in the Department of Business Management at the Covenant University Ota, Ogun State, Dr. Stephen Ukenna, for allegedly raping 17-year-old student of the institution.

The 41-year-old lecturer was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ota Area command by the parents of the victim.

The parents reportedly told the police that the daughter informed them over the phone that the lecturer raped her in his office.

They quoted the daughter to have said that the suspect invited him to the office under the pretence of a surprise birthday party for her by a friend.

According to them, on getting to the lecture’s office, he locked the office door and forcefully had sex with her on top of the table in his office.

The Spokesman of the Ogun Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Tuesday told newsmen that upon receipt of the report, the Area Commander Ota, Acp Muyideen Obe swiftly deployed his team to the school where the lecturer was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted having carnal knowledge of the victim, but was unable to give any reason for his action,” the police publicist quoted him to have said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, for further investigation.