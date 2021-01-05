Court to hear Sowore’s bail application on Tuesday

Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja has remanded the leader of #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore and four others at the Nigerian Correctional Service custodial centre, Kuje, FCT.

Magistrate Mabel Segun Bello on Monday also fixed for Tuesday for the hearing of the bail application by counsel to Sowore, Marshal Abubakar.

The court directed that the defendants be allowed access to medical attention and their lawyers.

The Nigeria Police brought Sowore and the others on three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and inciting public disturbance following his arrest in Gudu, Abuja, last week.

Those produced with him in court under heavy security presence were: Peter Williams, Sanyaolu Juwon, Emmanuel Bulus and Damilare Ademila.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The prosecution team, led by James Idachaba, informed the court that the defendants carried placards seeking for change against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration by means outside the constitution.

Sowore narrated that on that day, he was covering the protests before walking up to tell the police to stop beating the protesters, when some police officials pounced on him and broke his nose and pushed them into the vehicle.

Counsel to Sowore, Marshal Abubakar, criticised the police for arraigning his client without allowing him legal representation. He said they were taken to SARS detention facility in Abuja, where they were tortured and brutalised by the police.