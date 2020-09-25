Court stops strike by NLC, TUC

The National Industrial Court in Abuja on Thursday granted an interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) their officers, affiliates, and privies from embarking on any strike or stoppage of work from Monday.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima said the order would subsist pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The court also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the unions, their officers, affiliates, privies from disrupting, restraining, picketing, or preventing the workers or its affiliates or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on September 28 or any other date.

Read Also: FG, Labour talks on petrol , electricity price rise end in stalemate



Justice Galadima made the order sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through their counsel, Sunusi Musa.

The court also granted an order compelling the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS) to provide protection for workers engaged in their legitimate duties from any form of harassment, intimidation, and bullying by the officers, agents, or privies of the unions pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“The interim injunction shall have a 17-day life span until October12 when the pending motion on notice shall be heard and determined by this court,” Justice Galadima held.