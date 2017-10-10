Court orders police to produce Evans’ brother-in-law

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the police to bring before it one Mr. Okwuchukwu Obiechina said to be the brother-in-law of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans.

Justice Mohammed Idris, who made the order, said Obiechina must be brought before him on Thursday, October 12.

The order was pursuant to a suit filed by Obiechina, praying the court to order his release from police detention.

His lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, said Obiechina had been detained by the police since June 2 in connection with the kidnapping case of his brother-in-law, Evans.

The suit, marked FHC/L/CS/1050/20177, has Obiechina and his wife, Nzube, who is Evans’ sister, as plaintiffs.

They sued the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State; the Nigeria Police Force; and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Police Command.

Ogungbeje had on Friday appeared before Justice Idris with an ex parte application, praying the court to order the police to free Obiechina.

But rather than granting the ex parte application, Justice Idris directed the lawyer to put the police on notice, with an order that the police must produce Obiechina before him on October 12 to show cause why the order for his immediate release should not be made.