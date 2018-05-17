Court orders JOHESU to resume work within 24 hours

The National Industrial Court, Abuja has ordered striking members of Joint Health Sector Union ( JOHESU ), to suspend its on-going strike, and resume duties across the nation within 24 hours.

Justice Babatunde Adejumo, gave the order on Thursday after listening to the submissions of Okere Nnamdi, in an ex-parte motion filed by a non-governmental organisation.

The NGO, Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, in the motion prayed the court to order the workers to resume work and go back to negotiation table.

Adejumo, who is also the President of NICN, ordered the Minister of Health, Minister of Labour and Employment, among others, to immediately set up a committee to address issues raised by labour.

The judge ordered that the parties should arrive at an acceptable and amicable solutions in the interest of Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of the strike action.

The judge also ordered that the President and Vice President of JOHESU, should attend such negotiations.

He said that the negotiations should take into consideration the provisions of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Act.

Joined as respondents in the suit are the President and Vice President of JOHESU, and National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission.

Recall that JOHESU commenced strike on April 17, to demand for upward adjustment of CONHESS salary scale, and employment of additional health professionals.

Other demands are implementation of court judgments and upward review of retirement age from 60 to 65 years.