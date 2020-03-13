Court orders immediate release of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered immediate release of deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, who is currently confined illegally to Awe town, Nasarawa State, by the police and the Department of State Services.

Justice Chikere gave the order in an ex-parte motion brought by Sanusi’s team of lawyers.

The judge also granted the prayers for all the respondents to be served through substituted means should it become impossible to personally effect the service.