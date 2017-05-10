Court orders Ex-Abuja Minister Bala Mohammed remanded in prison

Bala Mohammed, former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), will spend two nights in Kuje prison.

This followed Abubakar Talba’s, justice of an Abuja high court, adjournment of ruling on a bail application filed by Mohammed to Friday.

Talba remanded the former minister in prison pending ruling on the bail application.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned Mohammed before the court over alleged corruption to the tune of N550m.

But the minister pleaded not guilty to the charges, setting the stage for a trial.

The anti-graft agency, which had earlier arrested Mohammed, filed a seven-count charge of corruption against him.

The EFCC also alleged that he abused his office while he was a minister.

In February, the EFCC arraigned his son, Shamsudeen, before a federal high court, Abuja, for alleged money laundering.

He spent a few days in Kuje prison before he was granted bail in the sum of N100m.