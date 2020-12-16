Court of Appeal dismisses fraud case against ex-PDP Spokesperson, Olisa Metuh

The Court of Appeal in Abuja sitting in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed the fraud case against the former Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh.

Metuh was sentenced to seven years in prisonment for allegedly receiving N400 million from the office of the former National Security Adviser, retired Col. Sambo Dasuki.

He was convicted by Justice Okon Abang on all seven counts filed against him the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The former PDP’s spokesman appealed the judgement of the court.

But Justice Stephen Adah, who led a three-man Appeal Court panel nullified Metuh’s sentence on grounds that Justice Abang was bias in delivering judgement against him and his company, Destra investment.

The court ordered a fresh trial of the case against Metuh, ordering that the case file should be sent back to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for re-assignment.

Abang had while giving his judgement in February sentenced Metuh to seven years imprisonment in respect to counts one to three of the charges levelled against him.

On count four, the PDP spokesman was sentenced to five years while he got seven, three and seven years for counts five, six, and seven years respectively.

The judge held that all the sentences should run concurrently, with effect from February 25, 2020.