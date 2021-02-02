Court delivers judgement on okadas, tricycles ban in Lagos Wednesday

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos will deliver judgement on whether okada and tricycle riders have the right to ply highways, bridges and others in the state on Wednesday.

The Lagos State Government had banned okada and tricycle riders from plying major highways, bridges and others in six Local Governments and nine Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs in Lagos.

One Olukoya Ogungbeje had filed a Fundamental Human Rights’ application before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi seeking to challenge the executive order of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, restricting the use of motorcycles and tricycles in 6 Local Government Council and 9 LCDA.

On Tuesday, the Lagos State Government argued that the Executive Order restricting the use of Motorcycle and Tricycles is in accordance to the Law.

The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN, said, the State Government has filed a notice of preliminary objection and counter affidavit.

The Attorney-General who appeared for the State Government before the Court, added that the State Government has also filed written address in opposition to the originating summons of the applicant.

He, however, prayed the court to dismiss the originating summons, saying that the restriction of Motorcycles and Tricycles on major roads in the State is in line with the provisions of the Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

The Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Liman, as however, reserved judgment till tomorrow, 3rd of February, 2021.