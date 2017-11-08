Court of Appeal sets up election petition tribunal for Anambra

President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, has constituted an Election Petition Tribunal for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

A statement signed by the tribunal’s Secretary, Mr. Surajo Gusau, disclosed that it would be situated at the High Court complex, Awka.

The statement reads: “Sequel to forthcoming governorship election, I hereby inform the general public that the election petition tribunal for governorship election has been constituted in Anambra State.

” The tribunal is located at the High Court Complex, Awka. “Any aggrieved party/parties that wish to file petition in respect of the conduct of the election should do so through the registry of the above mentioned tribunal/court,” Gusau said.

The statement did not however silent on the names of other members of the Tribunal.