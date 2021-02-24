According to chemistry, a relationship is the coming together of two different elements to become one.

Despite their differences, these two elements always come together and make things work.

The operative word here is “together”.



A lot has been said about couple goals and relationship goals.

Despite their misinterpretation on social media platforms, these goals unify couples and according to the latest trends, couples that drink together, stay together.

A new study has revealed that couples who drink together regularly have much happier relationships, and therefore stay together longer.

The research used 4,864 married people for the study, all of whom had been in their relationships for more than 33 years.

The research found that couples who drink together were more likely to be happy than those who don’t.

“We’re not sure why this is happening but it could be that couples who do more leisure time activities together have better marital quality,” one of the researchers on the study, Dr Kira Birdtt, shared.

So cheers to the couples who drink together responsibly.