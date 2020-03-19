CoronaVirus: President Buhari’s daughter in self-isolation after UK trip

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has said that her daughter, who recently returned from the United Kingdom, is also in self-isolation.



Mrs Buhari, who tweeted the developments through her personal handle, @aishambuhari, said she acted based on the advice of the Minister of Health and the Presidential Task Force on Covid -19.



She wrote, “Good afternoon Nigerians, earlier today (Thursday) my daughter returned from the UK being among the high-burden listed countries of COVID-19.



“Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and that of NCDC, she is on self-isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the COVID-19.



“Please, I urge all parents to do the same, if possible, as prevention is better than cure.”

