Coronavirus: Nigeria closes land borders

The Federal Government has ordered the closure of all land borders with immediate effect.It also advised all Abuja and Lagos residents to stay at home.

The Presidential Task Force for the Control of Covid-19 announced these on Monday as part of additional measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

This is coming after as the Federal Government suspended the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, stated this while addressing a news conference.

“All land borders that have been hitherto under partial closure shall now be closed for human traffic for four weeks effective, 23rd March, 2020”.

Mr Mustapha said the new measures are in addition to closure of the country’s air space from international travels.