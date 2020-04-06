Coronavirus: “5G is not anti-christ” – Pastor Ashimolowo disagrees with Chris Oyakhilome

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the Founder of Kingsway International Christian Centre has disagreed with Pastor Chris Oyakilome over claims of a link between the 5G network, Coronavirus and anti-Christ.

For the past few days, popular pastors and politicians have found a way to link the 5G network with spiritual things and Coronavirus epidemic.

Last week, media reported that Chris Oyakhilome told his members in a sermon that the 5G was part of the new world order where some figures of authority in the world were trying to build a religion, economy and government for the entire universe.

Quoting Revelation Chapter 13, he said there is no need for a vaccine, adding that these are part of the Antichrist’s plan for a new world order.

However, Ashimolowo countered Oyakilome’s statement, explaining that there was no correlation between 5G and end-time signs.

He warned Christians not to join Christian leaders in promoting conspiracy theories.

According to him, all those claims were conspiracy theories that had nothing to do with the anti-Christ.

He maintained that COVID-19 was a pandemic and must be dealt with as such.

“If coronavirus is caused by 5G, why is it in his village that does not have a 5G?”

“It has always been the nature of Christian leaders to plant fear in their members whenever there was going to be a major world occurrence.”

“The church should be more concerned about preparing their members for the Second Coming of the Lord instead of condemning a major technological breakthrough.”

“It’s fake news to associate 5G to coronavirus,” he said.