Confess your sins like Mantu, APC tells PDP

The All Progressives Congress has called on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to follow the example of one its leaders and former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, who confessed to aiding the party’s rigging of elections.

Mantu made the confession in an interview on a Channels Television programme, Hard Talk.

The APC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said it is time for other PDP chieftains to follow Mantu’s footsteps.

The statement said: “The All Progressives Congress calls on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to follow the example of one its leaders and former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, and confess to their sins against the country instead of indulging in name calling.

“Apparently burdened by guilty conscience, the PDP National Chairman had last week apologised to the nation for the years of misrule that his party has brought to the country. The APC noted this apology but asked the PDP to go a step further and confess to their sins before restitution could be considered.

“Instead of taking this path to redemption, PDP has engaged in fruitless ‘you too’ accusations and name calling. This is further evidence that PDP is not ready for repentance and only offered the apology with the hope that Nigerians will grant them amnesty and a short-cut back to power.

“However, now that Senator Mantu has belled the cat, by confessing to how he has helped the PDP to rig elections in the past, we hope that PDP will follow the bold example of the former Senator and confess to their other sins against Nigeria.”