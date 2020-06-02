Coincidence? Rain falls from the skies following Majek Fashek’s death

One of Nigeria’s music icons Majek Fashek is dead.

The musician who has for a long while been battling with his health died in the United States on Monday June 1.

Born Majekodunmi Fasheke, the artiste was renowned for his hit song, ‘Send Down the Rain”

With that song, his presence is still being felt on the street, on the internet and in the headlines.

His death became public knowledge in Nigeria on Tuesday morning

Interesting, the announcement of his death was heralded by a heavy downpour in some parts of Nigeria

Isn’t it interesting that the rainmaker died and the heavens couldn’t help but deep a tear .

Could it be that Majek still asked God to sent rains while he travels home for the last time?

Fashek began his music career in the 80s when he was a member of Jastix group.

Fashek’s fame peaked in 1988 when he released the album ‘Prisoner of Conscience’.

The album fetched him six Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) awards including ‘Song of the Year’ for the song ‘Send Down the Rain’.