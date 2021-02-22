COAS gives troops 48 hours to recapture Marte

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has issued a 48-hour deadline for the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to recapture Marte from Boko Haram terrorists.

The Army chief also ordered them to clear other adjoining villages, including Kirenowa, Kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo communities of Marte and Ngala local government areas in Borno State.

Attahiru issued the directives yesterday while addressing troops of the Nigerian Army Super Camp 9 at Dikwa

The COAS assured them that they would get the necesary support to carry out the task, which he said must be done within 48 hours.

“Areas around Marte, Chikingudu, Wulgo, Kirenowa and Kirta must be cleared in the next 48 hours. You should rest assured of all support you require in this very onerous task.

“I have just spoken to the Theatre Commander and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 7 Division. You must not let this nation down. Go back and do the needful and I will be right behind you,” Attahiru said.

The COAS warned troops not to allow themselves to be over-run by Boko Haram insurgents.

“You are aware of the recent attack on Dikwa and Marte. You should not allow this to happen again. Go after them and clear those bastards,” he said.

The Army chief, who expressed appreciation for the efforts of the troops in the fight against insurgency, promised to prioritise the welfare of the soldiers by rotating them from the theatre of war as well as continue to visit them regularly to boost their morale.