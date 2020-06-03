Churches, mosques to remain closed in Lagos

he Lagos State Government on Tuesday said that churches and mosques in the state might not be reopened soon for worshippers.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said this on the sideline of the 2020 Ministerial Press Briefing commemorating the first year in office of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Federal Government had on Monday, June 1, lifted the ban on mosques and churches in the country, based on guidelines and protocols agreed with state governments. Elegushi said that the reopening of the worship centres was not possible soon, as the state was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.