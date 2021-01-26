Chelsea welcome Thomas Tuchel as new manager

Chelsea have appointed Thomas Tuchel as the club’s new head coach.

The German was confirmed on Tuesday as the successor to Frank Lampard, who was sacked on Monday. The club said Tuchel had signed an 18-month contract “with the possibility of an extension”.

The London Club also confirmed that Tuchel would have his first training session on Tuesday evening and will be in the Stamford Bridge dugout for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Wolves.

“I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff,” Tuchel told the club website.

“We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football.

“I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family – it feels amazing!”

Welcome to Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel! ✍️🔵 #WelcomeTuchel

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2021