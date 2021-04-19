Check out Karim Benzema’s incredible car collection!

Karim Benzema has not let coronavirus dampen his love of cars.

As one of the world’s leading forwards, Karim Benzema has made a packet out of the game.

So is it any wonder that he houses these sweet rides in his garage.

The Real Madrid star drives a car collection worth an estimated £6million.

Earlier this year, he added a £2.5 Bugatti Chiron to his fleet, and he also has a very rare Bugatti Veyron worth £1.5million, as well as a Ferrari 458 Spider and many more cool cars.

Feast your mince pieces on the 33-year-old French striker’s enviable motors.

The new addition…

Benzema showed off his latest cool whip – a £2.5million Bugatti Chiron – on Instagram.

The hypercar absolutely trounces the already brilliant Veyron in terms of performance.

It’s top speed is limited to 261 mph, while it’s capable of reaching 0-62 mph in just under 2.5 seconds and 186 mph in 13.6 seconds.

It’s not just a hypercar, it’s a hyper hyper car.

Suits you, sir! Benzema shows off his new £2.5m Bugatti Chiron

His boy racer…



In 2017, Karim Benzema showed off his limited edition Mercedes Benz-SLR

Worth around £750k, the special Stirling Moss edition version can go from 0-60mph in only 3.5 seconds



