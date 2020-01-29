Charly Boy celebrates wife with beautiful pictures as she clocks 61

The affection between Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy and his wife Lady Diane still seems intact.

Many might think a man of his stature would not know how to make a woman swoon with his words, the self-acclaimed area fada took to his Instagram page to celebrate his lover on her 60th birthday.

He wrote: I take God beg una,

help me wish my Queen HB.

Thank Am as e dey take manage me. Today na her Bday.

Reach out and wish her a happy Born Day as e dey Hot 🥵. Babe, shey u know we go see the end of dis our friendship, because we no get duplicate.

Love you to Hell and back.