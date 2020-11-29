Cele Prophet, Pa Kayode Joseph Owodunni is dead

Josiah Kayode Owodunni, President, Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Ijeshatedo, Oluwaseyi Parish 1 is died.

He died on Saturday in Lagos at the age of 86.

The late Pa Owodunni was one of the last standing close allies of the late Prophet Bilewu Oshofa, the founder of Celestial Church of Christ.

A a Chartered Accountant by profession, Owodunni was one of the trustees of Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) during the lifetime of Rev. Oshoffa.

Since his demise, dignitaries from all walks of life have been visiting his family at his Lagos home to pay their last respect.