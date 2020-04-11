CCC Prophet Oladele Ogundipe unveils the true meaning of 5G (Video)

In recent times, lot of people have panic over the dangers involving the launching of 5g networks and this have brought fear upon nations at large regarding the knowlege of the perceived dangers attached to 5G network.

Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, shepherd in charge of CCC Genesis Global Parish, has added a spirtual dimension to the raging controversy.

During one of his recent ministrations, Ogundipe said he cared less about what the world knew 5g to be, but went ahead and unveiled the true meaning of 5g.

He further said, having adopted the true and unfailing 5G, and when accessed, there would be overly extreme speedily responsiveness to one’s betterment and there wouldn’t be any sort of health issues or detriment to lives.

5g according to him means

1) God

2) Glory

3) Grace

4) Goodness

5) Greatness

He stated that When ones know he has this 5g in his life, then every problems and issues of life will be placed under his feet.

There have been debates and conspiracy theories by popular pastors and politicians who have found a way to link the 5G network with spiritual things and the Coronavirus epidemic.

Watch the video here